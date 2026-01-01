New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday met with a delegation from the Janasena Party to discuss their suggestions on electoral matters.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, received the delegation led by the party's representatives E Pratap Kumar and RMV Sumanth at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi.

In a post on X, the official handle of ECI wrote, "#CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi interacted with a delegation from Janasena Party led by its Authorised Representatives Shri. E Pratap Kumar and RMV Sumanth and received their suggestions at Nirvachan Sadan, Delhi."

Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.

The delegation was led by TMC National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also briefed the media outside Nirvachan Sadan following the meeting.

The meeting came amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, which has created a tussle between the TMC-led state government and the Centre.

The delegation discussed about 10 issues, including the SIR being held in West Bengal, with party leader Abhishek Banerjee stating later that "there was no concrete answer to anything".

Banerjee told the media that the meeting lasted two and a half hours. He said the poll panel had not provided answers when the Trinamool Congress delegation met it last month.

He alleged that the poll panel had indulged in "selective leak" last time after meeting the party delegation and had not given a "single precise answer" to any of the issues raised.

"We discussed eight to ten issues. The meeting started at 12 noon and lasted two and a half hours. Last time, a month ago, on November 28, a delegation of 10 people from our party came here. We asked the Election Commission five questions, but we didn't receive a single precise answer to any of them," the TMC MP said.

"That same night, the Election Commission selectively leaked information to some journalists, claiming that they had answered every question. Immediately afterwards, I tweeted that the Trinamool Congress has digital evidence and that the Election Commission did not provide a single answer to any of our questions last time... This time, except for two or three points, we didn't get any clarity on anything. When I ask them about the SIR, they shift the topic to citizenship. There was no concrete answer to anything," he added.

On December 29, a five-member TMC delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, demanding that the list of voters under the "logical discrepancy" category be published and that the methodology and legal authority used to create this category be disclosed. (ANI)

