Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): Indian folk artists showcased traditional dances and art at the Indian Folk Carnival in Ahmedabad, achieving the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the closing ceremony of the carnival and witnessed various artistic performances.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

He hailed the Indian Folk Carnival as a noteworthy effort that successfully connected traditional folk art with the youth through modern interpretations, while embodying PM Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."

Over 1,000 folk artists from across the country participated in the three-day Indian Folk Carnival held in Ahmedabad, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Father Offers Maruti Swift Dzire Instead of BMW Car in Siddipet; Probe Launched.

Gujarat Lok Kala Foundation organised the event in collaboration with the State Government's Tourism Department and the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities.

The event was organised to bring our rich and glorious traditional folk arts to the new generation through a multimedia mega show.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav, founder of the Gujarat Lok Kala Foundation, and his team for their remarkable dedication and efforts for this event.

Over the three days of the carnival, attendees enjoyed a vibrant showcase of folk art: Gujarat's traditional dances on the first day, tribal folk dances on the second, and performances from various states across India on the third.

The event also featured two workshops, two art galleries, and over 50 folk dance performances from different regions, presented by more than 1,000 artists. Additionally, more than 10 awards were presented during the carnival.

The Gujarat Lok Kala Foundation, associated with over 5,000 folk artists, provides a platform for these performers to showcase their art across India and abroad.

The ceremony was graced by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Gujarat Lok Kala Foundation founder Joravarsinh Jadav, Renowned Folk Artist and Padma Shri Bhikhudan Gadhvi, City BJP President Prerak Shah, and a large gathering of folk artists and cultural enthusiasts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)