Madhya Pradesh [India], August 27 (ANI): On the basis of specific intelligence, officers Central Bureau of Narcotic (CBN), Mandsaur, and Neemuch on Friday seized drugs in Godowns located in industrial area Neemuch and detained three, CBN said in a press note.

The detained persons identified Jai Kumar Sabnani (Babu Sindhi), Tola Ram Sindhi, and Hitanshi, informed Narcotic Bureau, a subsidiary of the ministry of finance.

According to the press release, CBN said, it has Seized 98 bags of Poppy straw mixed with Wheat, having an approximate weight of 7.84 tonnes, 3 bags of Pure poppy straw/Doda powder having approximate wights of 100 kgs, 3 bags, Doda Churu dust (Bhussi), having the weight of 21kg, 300 bags Black opium seeds(Afeem Kaaladana), the weight of 17.5 tonnes, and 1 bag Doda Churu dust along with Afeem Kaladana, wights of 56 kgs.

"The modus operandi of the seized drugs was unique as the seized poppy straw was deliberately mixed with Wheat to avoid detection during transportation", officials said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

