Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) In its biggest-ever pharmaceutical drug seizure to date, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Lucknow Zone, on Wednesday said it has recovered nearly 20 lakh tablets of controlled medicines and 5,700 bottles of codeine syrup during raids conducted over two days in the state capital.

The operation builds on an earlier crackdown last week in which over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup were seized.

Deputy Narcotics Commissioner (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Bali said, "Acting on intelligence developed from the seizure last week, a dedicated team of officers raided a godown in the Old Medicine Market at Nayagaon (West) Aminabad on July 15 and 16."

During a thorough search of the premises, officials recovered illicit 18,47,850 tablets of Alprazolam, 2,19,778 tablets of Tramadol, 13,175 ampoules of Buprenorphine, 700 ampoules of Pentazocine, 1,770 tablets of Clonazepam and 5,700 bottles (38 boxes) of codeine-based syrup.

All the drugs fall under the category of psychotropic substances or narcotic drugs regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"One person has already been arrested in connection with the seizure, while another accused is currently absconding. Efforts are on to apprehend him. Further investigation is in progress," Bali added.

This massive seizure comes days after another major bust on July 11, when CBN officials arrested a man from a house in Lucknow and recovered 5,353 bottles of spurious cough syrup.

According to Bali, "The syrup was laced with banned sedatives such as Alprazolam and Clonazepam and falsely labelled as Codeine Syrup using the branding of reputed pharmaceutical companies."

Bali had earlier said that the accused had no valid licence or documentation to store or distribute such medicines.

