Shimla, Mar 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Central Government Employees and Workers Coordination Committee on Monday said the Centre should fulfill all demands of the employees and stop privatisation of government departments.

The committee held a meeting at the Accountant General Office here on how to make the two-day nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, on the call given by Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers and various other central trade unions, successful in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Illegally Confines, Rapes Woman For 4 Months With Help of Family Members in Kheda; Booked.

Addressing the meeting, general secretary of Himachal Pradesh Central Government Employees and Workers Coordination Committee Harish Julka said the Centre has been taking anti-employees' decisions since implementation of the liberal policies in the country in 1991.

Julka demanded that the new pension policy should be withdrawn, privatisation and corporatisation of government offices should be stopped and other employee-friendly demands should be fulfilled with immediate effect.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges 17 Chief Ministers To Jointly Urge Centre To Continue GST Compensation.

In Hamirpur, hundreds of activists of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions led by its national secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur took out a procession through the main bazaar raising slogans in favor of their demands and against the central government for its anti-people policies.

Shops and other business activities functioned as usual in all parts of the district, claimed a spokesman of the Hamirpur beopar Mandal.

However, normal working in all the nationalised banks was crippled due to the Bharat bandh call, creating inconvenience to people.

Bank employees held a demonstration outside the main office of the Punjab National Bank and also took out a procession towards Gandhi chowk where a rally was held.

Thakur appealed to the working class to remain united and force the government to accept their demands.

He alleged that everything was on sale in the BJP regime and after selling many public sector units, it is now eyeing on the Life Insurance Corporation of India but that would not be tolerated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)