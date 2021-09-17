Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Kashmiri migrants constitute part and parcel of Kashmir's composite culture and the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen towards their welfare, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in Baramulla on Friday.

The Union minister made these remarks after laying the foundation stone of a transit accommodation camp at Khawjabagh in the north Kashmir district.

"Several concrete measures have been taken in order to ensure their rehabilitation so that they live in their homeland with peace and harmony," he said.

The minister said time has come when the people of different faiths and beliefs live with peace and prosperity.

The unity in diversity as envisaged in 'Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav', the celebration of India's 75th year of independence, initiative is the only unifying factor for a strong nation, he said.

The Union minister, accompanied by top functionaries, was on a two-day visit to Baramulla district as part of Union government's special public outreach programme which also aims to collect feedbacks of different stakeholders after listening to their developmental aspirations and other concerns.

Sonowal met scores of delegations who apprised him about their demands and grievances.

Representatives of different political parties called on the minister and highlighted several demands and grievances pertaining to socioeconomic development of the society including the upgradation of basic infrastructure in AYUSH institutions, development of waterways wherever possible, amongst others.

Sonowal gave a patient hearing and expressed happiness over the meeting held with the delegations.

He said the Union government has a good dream for development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the present outreach programme has been initiated by the government to know the basic problems of the people at the ground.

He assured that the demands and grievances projected by the delegations have been taken note of and the same would be put up with government at Union level as well as with Lieutenant Governor for their timely redressal.

Impressed with the positive and cooperative attitude of the cross-sections of people, the minister said everyone has to play their part for boosting the development tempo.

He congratulated the Panchayati Raj Institutions for the successful establishment of three-tier system of governance. He said the three-tier system of government was available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir first time in the history of independence.

The transit camp, having the accommodation facility for about 337 families, shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,032 lakh with a cost of Rs 12 lakh on each flat. About 50 kanals of land has been acquired for the purpose.

