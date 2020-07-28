Pune, Jul 28 (PTI) Members of a visting central team of experts on Tuesday asked the Pune district administration to take measures to bring down the COVID-19 mortality rate.

The chief of thethree-memberteam, Kunal Kumar, chaired a review meeting with district administration officials where they took stock of the COVID-19 situation in Pune, which has registered a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

The meeting was held at the divisional commissioner's office here.

According to an official statement, Kumar, speaking at the meeting, emphasised on treating COVID-19 patients as per protocols set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The district administration should analyse the reasons for the current mortality rate among novel coronavirus patients and take steps to bring it down to zero, he said, according to the release.

Medical officers of private hospitals shared their views on the pandemic with the team of experts sent by the Union government, it added.

So far, Pune district has recorded more than 74,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,700 deaths.

