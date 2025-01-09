New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has asked all states and Union territories to organise screening camps to detect and curb spread of tuberculosis in jails, saying that the closed setting and crowded areas in prisons may make them a breeding ground for transmission of the disease.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the home ministry said TB is a significant public health concern in prisons.

The closed setting and crowded areas in the jails have the risk of becoming a breeding ground for TB transmission, exacerbating the burden of the disease within incarcerated populations and posing a risk to public health upon prisoners' release, the communication said.

It said that inadequate screening and lack of awareness are seen as key challenges in controlling TB inside prisons.

As part of its commitment in eliminating TB in India, the government of India recently launched a '100-Day Intensified Campaign on TB Elimination', which started on December 7, 2024.

This nationwide initiative is a significant part of the government's commitment to improve public health by eliminating TB, resulting in reduction in mortality rates, the communication said.

In order to effectively control and curb the prevalence of TB inside prisons, a number of measures have been envisaged under the campaign.

The campaign plan along with the guidelines and details of district TB officers were issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the communication said.

States and UTs are requested to get in touch with the district TB officers for organising the screening camps in prisons and getting IEC (information, education and communication) materials for display in jails.

"All states and UTs are therefore requested to engage the prison authorities in taking active steps for comprehensive screening of prison inmates as well as prison officers and for generating awareness about tuberculosis in the prisons which can contribute towards elimination of TB," the communication said.

