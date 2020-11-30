By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to upload data of health care workers on its application--Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN)--who would receive Covid vaccination on priority basis.

The Covin App, developed by the central government, is a key part of India's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan. Procurement, distribution, circulation, storage and dose schedules of the vaccine will be found in the Covin App.

"Government of India has initiated preparations for the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine, upon its availability. As part of the preparations, one of the activities is the creation of database of Health Care Workers (HCWs) who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine. This database of HCWs is to be uploaded on COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN)," reads an internal communication letter of the Health Ministry dated November 23 accessed by ANI.

The Ministry has also asked states to identify potential health workers who will carry out the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

According to the letter, the persons who may be considered as potential vaccinators, provided that they are actively involved in day to day provision of clinical care to patients and have experience in administering injections through Intra-muscular, Intra-dermal and Sub-cutaneous routes included --MBBS Doctors, BDS Doctors, Staff Nurses (B.Sc Nursing), Auxillary Nurse Midwives (GNM, ANM etc.), Pharmacists MBBS interns and BDS interns.

"Appropriate training of the potential vaccinators will be carried out before utilizing them for COVID-19 vaccination drives," the letter said.

Further, it mentions that "The states may also consider retired personnel from above-mentioned categories, as applicable, that may be utilized to meet the demand for vaccinators."

A total of 10 vaccine candidates have been supported by Department of Biotechnology so far at both academia and industry and as on date, five vaccine candidates are in the human trials stage. The government has announced a stimulus package of Rs 900 crore for mission Covid Suraksha to promote indigenous vaccine development. (ANI)

