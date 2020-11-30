Aizawl, Nov 30 (PTI) The Centre is committed to amending the Sixth Scheduled of Constitution to give more powers to the three autonomous district councils (ADCs) in Mizoram, BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said on Monday.

Kikon, the BJP's in-charge of Mizoram, said the NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to passing the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill.

The Bill seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the Sixth Scheduled of Constitution, which relates to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

Kikon is in the state to campaign for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls, scheduled to be held on December 4.

Besides substantially adding powers to the councils, the Bill seeks to give powers to the Finance Commission of India to directly allocate resources for the ADCs in Mizoram, he said.

The Bill is currently being studied by a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

"The Sixth Schedule will be amended to give more powers to the autonomous district councils in the southern part of Mizoram, once the Standing Committee submits its reports. This is solely for the development of minority community areas and will strengthen the holistic development of Mizoram by providing special provisions for the minorities," he said.

There are three ADCs in Mizoram -- Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) for the Mara people, LADC for the Lais and Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for the Chakmas. They were created in 1972.

While MADC is based in the Siaha district, the LADC and CADC are based in the Lawngtlai district.

The BJP is currently in power in the MADC.

Kikon exuded hope that the BJP will win the upcoming LADC polls.

"The BJP is a party, which has the support of crores of people at the grass-root level. We give equal importance to every election because we serve the people. We are committed to fulfilling the aspiration of the people of LADC in particular and the people of Mizoram in general, if we come to power in the upcoming polls," he said

The BJP has fielded candidates in 17 seats, the Congress in 14 seats and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in all the 25 seats of the council.

There are 16 Independent candidates.

Counting will be held on December 8.

Kikon, who is a two-time BJP MLA from Nagaland, said the prime minister is giving priority to the development of the Northeast.

The Union Ministry of Youth Resources and Sports, and Ministry of Minority Affairs have given special packages to the Mizoram government under the direct supervision of minister Kiren Rijiju.

He claimed that the MNF won the state elections in 2018 not only because of the support of the people of Mizoram but also due to the support of the BJP at the national level.

"MNF is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). It is a true NDA partner that is why its MPs sit in the treasury bench in Parliament," he said.

Though it is a part of the NEDA, the MNF maintains distance from the BJP in Mizoram.

Kikon said that the BJP has urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga to allow its lone MLA, BD Chakma, to sit on the treasury bench in the assembly and the party is awaiting his response.

