Baramulla (J-K), Apr 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Centre is committed to raising the living standards of the people and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

Chairing a meeting at Dak Bungalow here to review the progress of work being carried out under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP), he said it closely focuses on improving people's ability to participate fully in the developmental economy.

The Centre has directed Union ministers to visit various aspirational districts for official appraisal of the ground-level assessment of the initiative.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the ADP aims to quickly and effectively transform under-developed districts across the country.

The central government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said in an official statement.

The minister said PM Fasal Bima Yojana, electronic National Agriculture Market, Bharat Net facility in each panchayat and financial inclusion would be some of the aspects to be addressed under the ADP.

Deliberating on the mechanism of the programme, Singh said the districts are encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country by competing with and learning from others, said the statement issued by the Union Personnel Ministry in Delhi.

Praising the work done in Baramulla under the ADP, he said there is contribution at different levels of work culture, social culture and behavioural culture to achieve the standard prescribed benchmark.

The minister also praised the utility of the model, and said that it is based on a scientific approach which has the scope of a dynamic real-time evaluation.

He said the government is committed to take Baramulla to the maximum of its potential in sustainable development and economic growth with proper follow-ups from time to time.

Praising the biodiversity of the district, the minister said Baramulla is one of the oldest districts of J&K with huge forest reserves.

Singh, Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, expressed his view of organising biotechnology workshops in the region to make people aware about the technological innovations for effective cost and time management.

Meanwhile, various issues hampering the path of overall progress were thoroughly discussed in the meeting which the minster assured shall be taken into consideration for their timely resolution.

The deputy commissioner of Baramulla and other officials of the district administration were present in the meeting, the statement said.

