New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Centre convened a meeting of Right to Services (RTS) chief commissioners and commissioners from states and Union territories for exchange of best practices and improve service delivery, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary V Srinivas on Wednesday and attended by RTS Chief Commissioners/Commissioners of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Additional Chief Secretary government of Bihar and Senior General Manager, Department of Information Technology, government of Rajasthan, it said.

Also Read | Apple Market Share in India Rises to 10% in Q4 2024, iPhone-Maker Joins Top 5 Smartphone Players for First Time.

The DARPG had curated a plenary session of RTS Chief Commissioners/ Commissioners at the 27th national e-Governance conference in Mumbai.

The meeting also aimed at promoting e-services to bring citizens and government closer using technology, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says One or Two Incidents Don't Define Mumbai's Safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)