New Delhi, June 22: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "The tradition of centuries may not be stopped," the Centre said, while seeking modification of the apex court's June 18 order staying the yatra. Also Read | ISKCON Digital Jagannath Yatra 2020: Virtual Yatra to Be Held in 6 Continents; Date, Time and Where to Watch the World’s First Digital Jagannath Rath Yatra Online.

"It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said. The state government can impose curfew for a day, Mehta said. Also Read | Delhi Police Filed Status Report in Student Activist Safoora Jargar's Bail Matter Related to Anti-CAA Protest: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The Odisha government also supported the Centre's stand in the apex court, which is likely to hear the modification plea during the day itself. The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

