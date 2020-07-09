Chandigarh [India], July 9 (ANI): Punjab Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Sadhu Singh Dharmsot on Wednesday said that the Union Government is not serious about the future of the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) of Punjab.

He made this revelation after meeting a delegation of private educational institutions here today.

Dharmsot said that education was essential for the betterment of the lives of the youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes of Punjab and with education only SC Youth can have gainful future.

He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the state government was making continuous efforts to improve the education and life of the SC students.

He said that the state government was making continuous efforts to get Rs 1,500 crore pending Post Matric Scholarship Scheme from the centre at the earliest.

"This amount pertains to years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and is due with Union Government, which we are trying to get released," he added.

Dharmsot said that Punjab Chief Minister has raised the issue of SC students with centre several times.

He said that the future of the SC students of the state was at stake but the Union government was not taking it seriously. He said that the Central government should release the scholarship amount at the earliest.

Dharmsot told the delegation that he would soon discuss the issue with Chief Minister again so that a meaningful solution could be worked out. (ANI)

