Burdwan (WB), Jun 27 (PTI) Amid the row over an attempt to rename the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as 'Bangla Awas Yojana', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the BJP-led Union government was not releasing funds under the housing scheme and other programmes.

The chief minister said that she has sent a team of party MPs to New Delhi in this connection, and if a solution is not arrived at soon, she will have to travel to the national capital to sort the matter.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

The feisty TMC supremo claimed that other states, too, have renamed the PMAY scheme, and there should not be any problem if Bengal does that too.

"The BJP has stopped releasing funds for 'Banglar Bari'... I had sent one delegation of MPs to Delhi. Let's see what happens. Or I may have to go to New Delhi to get all these issues solved," she said, addressing a programme in Burdwan town.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

Banerjee, during the day, distributed kisan credit cards under her government's scheme for farmers.

Hitting out at BJP central leadership, she said, "You (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal and talk big before the elections. Then why do you have objections if Bengal's name is taken (in the scheme)?

"Banglar Bari (home) and Banglar Rasta (road) will continue... I will talk about Bengal and the country again and again."

Official sources said that the Centre is miffed over the state's attempt to rename the scheme, and the delay in fund release may have resulted from that.

The Centre has apparently sought a clarification from the TMC government on the matter, they said.

Banerjee further slammed the Union government for "not transferring funds" under 100 days' work scheme.

"The BJP-led government has over the last six months stopped giving funds under the 100 days' work scheme, too. Have you seen how hard they (labourers) work? As per rules, money should be paid within 15 days. Money of poor people cannot be withheld. We want the BJP to release funds or leave," Banerjee said.

Notably, the CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, pointing out that the Centre was yet to release funds to the state under MGNREGA and PMAY schemes. The CM further alleged that farmers are unable to sell paddy at Kisan mandi.

Describing as the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre as an “anti-farmer” regime, Banerjee said that the Union government was purchasing paddy from other states but ignoring Bengal.

"I am getting complaints that farmers are unable to sell paddy at Kisan mandi. The government had announced that it would buy paddy from farmers, but they are returning home empty-handed.

"I will ask you (farmers) to go to the police and the BDO office and lodge a complaint immediately. I will ask the OC to take strong action in this matter. Panchayat members will also have to see to it that farmers' products are weighed properly," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)