New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Union government notified the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as the fact check unit of the Centre on Wednesday.

In a Gazette notification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the PIB FCU under the provisions of sub-clause (v) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"MIB and MeitY have been working closely on the subject to address the challenge of fake news, especially on social media," the ministry stated.

The Fact Check Unit under PIB was established in November 2019 with a stated objective of acting as a deterrent to creators and disseminators of fake news and misinformation. It also provides people with an easy avenue to report suspicious and questionable information pertaining to the Government of India.

The Fact Check Unit is mandated to counter misinformation on government policies, initiatives, and schemes either suo motu or under a reference via complaints. The FCU actively monitors, detects, and counters disinformation campaigns, ensuring that false information about the government is promptly exposed and corrected, the release stated.

Citizens can reach out to the PIB Fact Check Unit through various modes, including WhatsApp (+918799711259), email (pibfactcheck[at]gmail[dot]com), Twitter (@PIBFactCheck), and PIB's website ( https://factcheck.pib.gov.in/).

The Fact Check Unit's WhatsApp Hotline Number is a handy tool for such people, where one only has to forward a suspicious message.

The PIB Fact Check Unit has also taken measures to ensure the accessibility of the fact-checks to persons with disabilities. Since images constitute a major part of social media, it is becoming increasingly imperative to provide 'Alternative text' (ALT) to ensure the universal reach of content. The PIB Fact Check Unit provides alternative text alongside all its posts disseminated on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting further added. (ANI)

