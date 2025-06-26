Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Keeping in view the huge congregation of people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, a seven-day-long handicraft fair began here on Thursday to highlight India's artisanal excellence and empower marginalised communities.

The fair called 'Shilp Samagam Mela', organised by the Centre's Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, was inaugurated at Biju Patnaik Playground, Baramunda, by Amit Yadav, the department secretary. The event will be held till July 2.

Inaugurating the event, Yadav said that the Mela serves as a national platform to empower artisans and entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, 'Safai Mitras' and DNTs (denotified tribes).

It offers them a unique opportunity to exhibit and sell their products, thus promoting economic self-reliance, he said.

"The Shilp Samagam Mela is not just a marketplace but a celebration of skills, culture, and resilience. It strengthens our mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by empowering those who need it the most," Yadav said.

More than 75 artisans from 14 states are participating in this year's edition, showcasing a diverse range of handicrafts, handlooms and handmade goods. This initiative is part of the Ministry's continued efforts to support the artisans by facilitating direct market access, an official said.

A key highlight of the event was the promotion of the Traditional Artisans' Upliftment Livelihood Programme (TULIP) brand, which was launched by Virendra Kumar, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, on November 5, 2024, during the Shilp Samagam Mela at 'Dilli Haat' in New Delhi.

TULIP is an initiative aimed at empowering traditional artisans by enhancing their market reach at both national and international levels. The programme seeks to ensure sustainable income generation through the promotion of artisan-made products and support their livelihoods, an official said.

In addition to the crafts exhibition, the Mela features cultural evenings with performances by regional artists and a culinary zone offering authentic delicacies from across India, creating a rich, immersive experience for visitors.

