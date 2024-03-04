New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Concerned about the potential impact of several housing and infrastructure projects in areas surrounding the Sultanpur National Park in Haryana, the National Board for Wildlife has ordered the setting up of a committee to study their cumulative impact on the internationally important wetland.

Discussing a proposal for the use of land within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sultanpur National Park for the construction of a low-cost housing project, the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) noted that the construction of such projects in the area is impacting the national park, which is also a Ramsar site, according to the minutes of a meeting dated February 28.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is also chairman of the standing committee, said water drainage channels are being blocked due to construction activities, resulting in marshy conditions.

"We are going to lose a Ramsar site permanently. This is an important wetland in the area," he said.

Yadav suggested forming a committee under the Inspector General of Forests (Wildlife) to study the cumulative impact of housing and infrastructure projects on the Sultanpur National Park, identify no-development areas and submit a comprehensive report to the standing committee.

The panel has been tasked with organising a coordination meeting within 15 days of its constitution.

The minister also suggested that similar reports be prepared for important wetlands of the country.

"We cannot afford to lose any wetlands as that would lead to floods. About 1.3 lakh hectare areas outside forests are under wetlands, which are the lifelines of the country," he said.

The Sultanpur National Park, formerly known as the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, is a natural haven situated in the Gurugram district of Haryana and cover 1.42 square kilometres, primarily composed of wetlands.

Recognised as a Ramsar site of international significance in 2021, the park boasts a diverse range of vegetation, with tropical and dry deciduous flora including grasses, dhok, khair, tendu, ber, jamun, banyan trees, neem, and berberis.

This park serves as a critical habitat for more than 320 bird species, both migratory and resident, and is a vital wintering ground for the waterfowl. Among the avian residents are the Common Hoopoe, Purple Sunbird, Black Francolin, Little Cormorant, Indian Cormorant, Siberian Crane, Greater Flamingo, Common Teal, Common Greenshank and Ruff, among others.

