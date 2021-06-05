New Delhi, June 5: The Centre has stopped the Arvind Kejriwal government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was set to be launched soon, official sources in Delhi government said on Saturday.

According to them, all preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week. Delhi Unlock: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces More Relaxations, Metro Services to Resume at 50% Capacity; Know What's Allowed and What's Not.

"The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation," they said.

