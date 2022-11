Aizawl, Nov 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said the Centre would soon sanction various highway projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore in the state.

Addressing a programme at Mizo National Front (MNF) office here, the CM, who is also the party's president, said that he had last week attended a review meeting of northeast states on highway projects, during which Union minister Nitin Gadkari gave assurance that several initiatives will be launched in Mizoram to strengthen connectivity.

"Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who presided over the meeting, had announced that the Centre would sanction various highway projects in Mizoram worth Rs 6,664 crore to strengthen connectivity in the state," Zoramthanga said.

The proposed projects include widening of a 28-km-long Zorinpui to Longmasu national highway, near the Myanmar border, and four-laning of 21-km-long stretch between Vairengte and Sairang.

The CM also said that Gadkari would soon visit the state to unveil two bridge projects.

Steps are being taken to resolve issues regarding payment of compensation for land acquired for the national highway projects, the CM added.

