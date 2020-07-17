New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre is planning to send a special team to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar and extend all necessary help to the state government.

"In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken to depute a multi-disciplinary team to review and coordinate with the State Health Department in managing the COVID-19 outbreak there," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The team will consist of Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, NCDC Director Dr S K Singh and AIIMS Professor Dr Neeraj Nishchal.

"The Centre shall undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with the state health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance," the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

