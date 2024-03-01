Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): A total of 30 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), senior functionaries of top-notch companies, and think-tanks of the corporate world participated in the 'CEOs Conclave 2024' organised here at Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali.

CEOs from different sectors dwelt upon various facets of the Indian economy, brainstormed innovative ideas, including opportunities and challenges and shared a robust futuristic roadmap to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Suspect's Identity Traced, To Be Arrested Soon (Watch Video).

During the conclave, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed for the establishment of skill development centres and research and development labs.

During the CEOs Conclave, the industry stalwarts unanimously vowed to extend their wholehearted support and make a significant contribution to PM Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | High Suicide Rates in Gujarat: Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Concern on ‘Rising Suicide Rates’, Urges State Govt To Take Immediate Measures.

The conclave was also aimed at empowering future-shapers--the youth of the nation--with the required skills by making them industry- and future-ready.

"South Korea, Japan and Germany also achieved independence equal to India's independence, but they became developed countries much earlier than India. The main reason for this was efficient leadership, whereas India remained behind in development even after 65 years of independence. But in the last ten years, the capable leadership of Prime Minister Modi has changed the level of development in India. In the 65 years after Independence, only 13.5 crore people came out of poverty, whereas in the last ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty and are living a decent life," Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said.

Talking about the ranking of Indian universities at the global level, Sandhu added, "Till 10 years ago, only 16 Indian universities were included in the QS Asia University Rankings, whereas in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 148 universities have been included in this list."

Kurian Chandapillai, the CEO of Adani Cement, said that 10 more years under a visionary leader like PM Modi will transform the country completely.

"PM Modi is the most honest, visionary leader who knows that it takes time to a move a system, so he has got the patience for that. That's what he has demonstrated in the past 10 years. India at this point in time needs PM Modi's continuation as leader of the nation for the next 10 years and that is what we as industrialists and people in general have been interacting about. Because if PM Modi is there as leader of the nation, India is already transforming, but it will transform completely under his visionary leadership," he said.

Deepak Amitabh, Advisor for Business Development at Adani Group, said that the inclusive policies of Modi government spurred growth for all sectors

"During the last 10 years, India has witnessed a major transformation into the world's 5th largest economy, and is now steering towards becoming the 3rd largest economy by 2027. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership has spurred growth across all sectors, fostering a positive and motivational environment nationwide. Over the past decade, the government under PM Modi, has dedicated substantial efforts to infrastructure development, exemplified by the expansion of roads, railway lines, and corridors across the country," Deepak Amitabh said.

He further said that PM Modi is working towards realising the ambitious vision of a 'Self-reliant India', wherein the country becomes a manufacturing hub for semiconductors, electronics, automobiles, and other segments.

"Notably, the introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme stands out as a groundbreaking initiative of the Modi government, which promotes domestic manufacturing for both the country and the global market. This scheme has not only generated employment but also spurred development, quality focus, and innovation. Moreover, prominent international brands have established their manufacturing units in India due to PM Modi's efforts, which is a significant stride towards realising his vision of a developed nation," he added.

CEO of Mahindra Aerospace, Arvind Mehra, said that significant strides made in innovation and industry have bolstered India's standing on the global stage.

"It's time for the world to know that India has arrived on the world stage. And India takes pride in having such visionary and formidable leadership like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has global admiration as one of the best leaders in the world. His inspiration drives a 'can-do' attitude nationwide, particularly amongst the youth, which will propel India towards progress," he said.

He also said that PM Modi's emphasis on innovation and industry, notably through 'Make in India' initiatives, has bolstered India's standing on the global stage.

Vedanta CEO Sunil Duggal, while lauding PM Modi's leadership, said that the country is on course to become the 'factory of the world'.

"India has played a mature role led by Prime Minister Modi in the past 10 years and now the entire world has realised that India has to do its part and play a major role in establishing the future world where sustainability goals have to be achieved, decarbonisation has to be done, and technology has to be developed. India has risen to the occasion where PM Modi has made the world believe that we could be the factory of the world. In the past 10 years, PM Modi has liberated all sectors and laid the right foundation for the future. The strong foundations laid by PM Modi ensure that by the next term, a big India could be constructed from where there won't be any lookback from going forward from thereon," he added.

Lata Singh of IBM Consulting said that foreign investments have seen an exponential rise in the last ten years.

"Once you have a vision, the whole country comes together to deliver it. Under PM Modi's leadership, every individual understands the focus of the Pride in India. Besides, there has been an influx of foreign investments (FDIs) into India over the past decade, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very articulate about the areas in which he wants citizens to contribute to societal and economic advancement. While India has long excelled in the software industry and contributed to the world, the semiconductor and chip-making industry introduces new skills and elevates India's global standing. There has been a complete change of leadership in India, and witnessing Indian leaders on the world stage instills a sense of pride among its people," Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)