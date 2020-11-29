Raipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A day after a Naxal IED blast killed a CoBRA officer and injured nine commandos in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces uncovered two such devices planted by ultras in Dantewada on Sunday, an official said.

The IEDs, each weighing 5 kilograms, were unearthed from beneath a road between Dhanikarka and Surnaar villages under Kuakonda police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"Acting on specific inputs provided by villagers, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the state's anti- Naxal force, launched an operation on the route that goes through dense forest. During this operation, the team detected the two IEDs, which were then deactivated," the SP informed.

