Raipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 6,254 on Thursday with the addition of 286 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 30 after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan succumbed to the viral infection, a health official said.

A total of 147 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,377, he said.

"While 255 new cases were reported on Thursday, 31 people had tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday night," he said.

Of the new cases, 114 were from Raipur district, 34 from Kabirdham, 20 from Kanker, 17 from Rajnandgaon, 16 from Mungeli, 12 from Janjgir-Champa, 10 from Bastar, six from Bilaspur, five from Durg, four each from Narayanpur and Gariaband districts, three from Koriya and two from Jashpur, the official said.

Besides, one case each came from Balod, Dhamtari, Balodabazar, Mahasamund, Surguja, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bijapur districts, he said.

"A 28-year-old BSF constable, who was admitted to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here, succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday," he said.

He was suffering from pneumonia and respiratory distress, following which he was shifted from a quarantine centre of the paramilitary forces in Bhilai (Durg district) to the hospital here and later tested COVID-19 positive, he said.

A native of Balasore district of Odisha, the jawan had returned to Bhilai from his home state after availing leave and was kept in quarantine centre as a precautionary measure, he said.

He belonged to the BSF's 193rd battalion, which is stationed in Kanker district. However, he was attached to the Sector Headquarter of BSF in Bhilai, a paramilitary official said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker for anti- Naxal operations.

"The overall count of infections in the BSF reached to 204 in the state. However, 91 of them have recovered from the disease while another died," he said.

The pregnant wife of the deceased BSF jawan has also tested positive for the infection, he added.

The state has now 1,847 active cases, as 4,377 people have been discharged after recovery while 30 have died so far, the health official said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded around 4000 cases in the last one month, he said.

With total 1,516 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally, followed by Bilaspur (478), Rajnandgaon (472), Janjgir-Champa (390), Durg (365), Korba (364), Balodabazar (312), Jashpur (214), Surguja (183), Kanker (183), Raigarh (175), Balrampur (173), Kabirdham (170), Mungeli (163), Narayanpur (154), Bastar (118), Bemetara (112) and Mahasamund (107), he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,254, new cases 286, deaths 30, discharged 4,377, active cases 1,847, people tested so far 2,68,285. PTI

