Narayanpur, Sep 23 (PTI) A group of armed Naxals allegedly killed a labourer and torched four vehicles and a JCB machine at a construction site on a road in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

The incident took place around 4.15 am in Madhonar village under Chhotedongar police station, where a culvert is being constructed under Pradham Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) scheme, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Seeks Easing of Anti-Pollution Rules in NCR During Meeting To Improve Air Quality Ahead of Winter.

At least 36 ultras stormed at the construction site, assaulted workers and opened fire at the supervisor, he said.

The cadres then proceeded to set fire to a JCB machine, two tractors and two motorcycles at the site, the official said.

A labourer identified as Sandip was killed in the attack, he said, adding that a team from the security forces rushed to the site and sent the body for post-mortem.

A Maoist pamphlet was found at the spot, in which the ultras have warned villagers to stay away from development activities, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)