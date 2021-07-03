Raipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 294 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 9,95,489 and the toll to 13,453, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,76,706 after 275 people were discharged from hospitals and 306 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,330 active cases, he informed.

Raipur recorded 25 new cases, while Bijapur saw 34 cases, Sukma 33 and Bastar 32, among other districts, he said.

A state release said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide touched 1,00,46,995 as on Saturday, with 83,64,313 people getting the first dose and 16,82,682 getting the second dose as well.

With 26,073 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,03,95,084.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,95,489, New cases 294, Deaths 13,453, Recovered 9,76,706, Active cases 5,330, Tests today 26,073, Total tests 1,03,95,084.

