Balrampur, Oct 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district after she was raped allegedly by a married man with whom she was in touch over phone, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on October 16 in a village in Basantpur police station limits but it was reported to police on Monday, he said.

As per the complaint, accused 27-year-old Nohar Sai befriended the victim over phone and promised marriage despite being married.

"On October 16, he called the girl to meet him on the outskirts of her village where he raped her. The girl went home and attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was rushed to hospital by her kin," he said.

Sai was booked under sections 366 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of IPC and efforts were on to nab him, he said.

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by a man in a village under Rajpur area of Balrampur on Sunday, an official said.

The victim approached police on Tuesday after which accused Pramod Shukla (30) was booked. Shukla is absconding, he said.

With these two cases, eight incidents of rape have been reported in Balrampur in the last three weeks.

A Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and one more personnel were suspended last week for alleged negligence in investigating offences against women.

