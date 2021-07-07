Korba, Jul 7 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed on Wednesday after they fell off their motorcycle and ran over by a speeding car in neighbouring Korea district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Maharajpur village under the Podi police station limits around 6 pm, he said.

The victims, identified as Sushil (40), his grandmother Rajkumari and his daughter Shivani, were heading to their native village Rojhi from Baikunthpur, the headquarter of the district, on a motorcycle, he said.

"The motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction following which the trio fell on the road. At the same time, another car that was following the first car ran over them killing the man and his grandmother on the spot. The girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a local hospital," the official said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

