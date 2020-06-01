India News | C'garh to Take Stress-busting Measures for Security Personnel

Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will take special measures to reduce stress among security personnel, particularly those deployed in Naxal-hit areas, days after a state Armed Force (CAF) assistant platoon commander shot dead two jawans in Narayanpur district.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi to take special measures to reduce stress level among police and paramilitary personnel, particularly those deployed in the naxal-hit areas, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | MHA Order Banning 'Non-Swadeshi' Products at CAPF Canteens Put on Hold After Several Items on List Found to be Indian.

Baghel told the DGP that on many occasions petty disputes blow into major violent incidents due to stress among security personnel.

"Security forces face odd and challenging situations. Multiple reasons like work pressure, prolonged separation from family and lack of entertainment leads to stress and depression among them.

Also Read | Nisarga Cyclone Path: Depression Lies Close to Goa, Mumbai and Surat on Monday; Check Movement and route of the Cyclonic Storm.

"Therefore, a conducive environment need to be created at the workplace to keep them protected from mental tension," the official quoted the CM as saying.

The CM stressed regular counselling of security forces through psychologists and organising recreational activities besides Yoga and sports.

Baghel also emphasised the need for simplifying the process of sanctioning leaves to on-duty personnel, the official said.

"Such an environment should be created in their units so that troopers feel like home away from home and do not feel socially isolated. Medical checkup should also be done from time to time," he said.

On May 29, a CAF Assistant Platoon Commander opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two personnel and injuring another, after some unknown dispute among them, at their camp in Narayanpur district, police had said.

In another incident of fratricide, six ITBP personnel were killed at the camp of the 45th battalion in Narayanpur on December 4 last year. In another incident, two CAF jawans were killed in their camp in Bijapur district on June 19 last year.

The state government had told the Legislative Assembly in February this year that 50policepersonnel, including those from paramilitary forces, have committedsuicidein the last two years in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)