MHA Order Banning 'Non-Swadeshi' Products at CAPF Canteens Put on Hold After Several Items on List Found to be Indian

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday withdrew an order that was issued to ban over 1,000 imported products at Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens. The order was put on hold after it emerged that a number of items on the list were Indian. It was issued as part of the government's initiative to promote local or swadeshi products. Amit Shah Hails PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Call, Says 'We Should Pledge to Use More Local Products and Make Our Local Global'.

The MHA had de-listed products manufactured by firms like Dabur India, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods) and Nestle India. The order had said all those items which are made from "purely imported products" are being de-listed from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar or CAPF canteens from Monday. However, the order was withdrawn as many products on the list were found to be Indian.

"It is clarified that the list issued by Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on 29th May 2020 regarding de-listing of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse," the Chairman, WARB-cum-DG CRPF, said.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote local products in a bid to give a fillip to small scale industries, the MHA had in May decided that canteens of paramilitary forces will sell only indigenous products from June 1. The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the procurement of fresh supplies for central paramilitary force canteens was put on hold following some confusion.

The MHA order had de-listed products such as Nutella, Kinder Joy, Tic Tac, Horlicks Oats, Eureka Forbes, Tommy Hilfiger shirts and Adidas body sprays. The firms whose certain products use imported goods and had been de-listed include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.

The central police welfare stores body, under which the country-wide network of these canteens function, had issued an order "putting on hold" all indent and supply orders for all category of items with immediate effect and till clear instructions on "swadeshi" firms and products is received from the Ministry of Home Affairs.