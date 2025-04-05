Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday celebrated the Durga Ashtami festival by distributing fruits and interacting with the public at Raj Bhavan.

The event saw a large turnout, where people from different walks of life gathered to mark the auspicious occasion and receive prasad (fruit and feast offerings) from the Governor.

Today is the Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Speaking to the media during the celebrations, Governor Shukla said he is happy that people have come in large numbers to celebrate the Ashtmi festival.

"When I arrived in Himachal, I felt that such a tradition should be started with the people of this state. I am happy that even today, such a large number of people have come to receive the fruit offerings. I will ask the Goddess to make efforts to make Himachal a divine place because this is the abode of the Goddess," he said.

The Raj Bhavan premises were decorated for the Ashtami festivities, which aimed to strengthen community ties while honouring traditional Indian customs. Shukla's gesture was warmly welcomed by the attendees, many of whom lauded the Governor for initiating a people-oriented celebration within the premises of high office.

Welcoming the passage of the Waqf amendment bill in Parliament, Governor Shukla said that it will benefit the poor people of the Muslim community.

"I believe that the rules made by the government will benefit the poor people of that section as well. Rights that were locked away with influential people and denied to common citizens will now be returned. The previous rules were wrong. This has now been amended and passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Certainly, it will be effective and beneficial to the people of that community," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also organized a 'Falahar Grahan' program at Raj Bhavan today on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. Senior officers of the State Government and other prominent people were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that he has been organizing the Falahar Grahan program during Navratri for the last 34 years. Earlier, he used to organize this program in Uttar Pradesh, and for the past three years, he has been continuing this tradition in Himachal Pradesh as the Governor of the State.

He said, "Himachal Pradesh is known as Dev Bhoomi and is also associated with Goddess Parvati. Therefore, the significance of Navratri increases manifold here."

"The Falahar Grahan program at Raj Bhavan reflected the spiritual and cultural traditions associated with Navratri and provided an opportunity for all to come together in devotion and harmony", said the Governor.

Before this, the Governor visited the famous Kalibari Temple in the morning, offered prayers, and distributed Falahar to the devotees. Lady Governor, Janki Shukla, and Secretary to the Governor, CP Verma, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

