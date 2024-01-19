Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) On the occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, the Chandigarh Union Territory administration on Friday declared closure of all its offices on January 22, while the Haryana government declared a half-day holiday.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22 across India," stated the order issued by the Chandigarh UT's Home Department on Friday.

"To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh Administration will be closed on January 22," the order added.

The Haryana government also issued a notification, according to which a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm will be observed at all its departments, boards, corporations, schools, colleges, and universities.

"It is hereby notified that half day (till 2:30 pm) of January 22 shall be observed as a public holiday of all departments, Boards, Corporations, schools, colleges, universities of Haryana government to enable its employees to participate in the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," read the Haryana government's order.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

