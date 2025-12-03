New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Following clear instructions from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an extensive drive has been launched to clean, beautify, and enhance the historic Chandni Chowk market and the Red Fort area.

The Chief Minister has directed special sanitation, repainting, and beautification works not only in Chandni Chowk but also along Netaji Subhash Marg and neighbouring localities so that Delhi's world-renowned heritage presents an even more attractive, clean, and organised appearance in the coming days.

From December 8 to 13, India will host the 20th Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Red Fort.

Over a thousand delegates from more than 180 countries are expected to participate. The Government wishes that when the visiting dignitaries step beyond the Red Fort and into the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, they experience Delhi's cultural identity, cleanliness, and well-organised civic environment at its finest.

The Chief Minister is keen that UNESCO representatives do not confine themselves merely to formal meetings but also explore the intricate lanes of Old Delhi, savour its culinary delights, and experience the true soul of this historic city.

In this context, the Chief Minister recently held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the Public Works Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Coordination with the Union Ministry of Culture was also discussed. It was decided that no shortcomings would be tolerated in the preparations across the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk zones. Officials were given a clear message: Delhi's image must be world-class as it welcomes international guests.

Work on the ground is progressing at a rapid pace. A large number of sanitation workers have been deployed across Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area to ensure that streets, lanes, and marketplaces remain clean at all times.

Special staff have been assigned to monitor public toilets so that sanitation standards remain uncompromised. The engineering department is swiftly repairing toilets and urinals. As part of this effort, one facility has been converted into a dedicated 'Pink Toilet', enhancing amenities for women.

Strict action is also being taken against illegal encroachments. A continuous drive is under way to remove obstacles and ensure ease of movement for pedestrians in the market and surrounding areas. Unauthorised cycle rickshaws operating in Chandni Chowk are being removed to maintain smooth traffic flow.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), along with SRDC, has also acted against unlawful street-vending in the Chandni Chowk area to maintain order and ensure a safe environment for visiting delegates.

A two-shift waste-collection system has been implemented in Chandni Chowk, ensuring round-the-clock cleanliness. Sprinklers are being used regularly outside the main road of the Red Fort to control dust, keeping the environment clean and enhancing the area's visual appeal.

The Government is working in close coordination with local traders and stakeholders.

Several meetings have been held with the Chandni Chowk trade associations to brief them on the forthcoming delegations. Joint meetings with restaurant owners and relevant departments have reviewed improvements in sanitation, encroachment-free movement, signage, lighting, preparation of shops and eateries for international guests, and other arrangements in view of the UNESCO event.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, this entire campaign is not limited to a single conference; its broader goal is to make Old Delhi permanently cleaner, more beautiful, and better organised. (ANI)

