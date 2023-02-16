New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): In a reshuffle, Indian Army has appointed a new Vice Chief Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar as the incumbent Lt Gen BS Raju has been shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.

Present Vice Chief Lt Gen BS Raju would be succeeding Lt Gen AS Bhinder who is superannuating on February 28 at the South Western Army Command.

Raju had only a 10-month stint as Vice Chief and will have another eight months in the new office. He took over as the Vice chief on May 1 after present Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande moved to his new office on promotion.

Lt Gen Raju would be replaced by Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar who is presently the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy). He has held various important assignments including the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been promoted to the rank of Army commander and appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow. He is presently the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command.

Subramani is an infantry officer and known to be a tough taskmaster. The Central Command looks after the Line of Actual Control with China in the central sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

