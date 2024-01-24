Hamirpur, Jan 24 (PTI) Accusing the previous BJP government of neglecting the education sector, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said many changes would be introduced in the curriculum to improve the standard of education.

While presiding over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Bijhri in Barsar assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, the chief minister said his government is making earnest efforts to improve the education sector so as to equip the children to face the challenges of the future.

Also Read | Emmanuel Macron India Visit: Boosting Cooperation in Defence, Trade, Students' Mobility Set To Be Focus of Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and French President.

He said that in the upcoming coming budget session, many changes would be introduced in the curriculum to improve the standard of education.

He said that the standard of education does not depend upon the standard of schools only but also on teaching and other facilities for which the Congress party government was working.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Patil Padayatra: Bombay High Court Refuses To Restrain Maratha Quota Activist From Entering Mumbai.

"The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will bring desired changes in school education" he added.

"We have announced the introduction of English medium in all government schools from class one in next academic session as well," he said.

Sukhu climed the previous BJP government announced opening and upgrading of various institutions including schools "without spending a penny on them for building infrastructure".

They took a loan of Rs 14,000 crore for the development works that they didn't even complete, he alleged.

It is because of BJP that state's rank has dropped down to 18 in the Performance Grading Index for school education, he said.

The chief minister also dedicated development projects worth Rs 150 crore for Barsar Assembly constituency. PTI/COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)