Agartala, Mar 25 (PTI) Chaos reigned supreme in the Tripura assembly on Tuesday as the CPI(M) demonstrated seeking an apology from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath for his alleged racist remarks against Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Nath had made the comment on Monday when Chaudhury was addressing the House.

After the Question Hour concluded, CPI(M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty sought an apology from the minister for his remark.

As Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen continued with the proceedings, the CPI(M) MLAs rushed to the Well raising slogans, insisting that he has to apologise.

Nath intervened, claiming that he did not have any intentions to hurt the opposition leader's tribe.

With the speaker not paying heed to the opposition's demand, the CPI(M) MLAs walked out of the House.

Chaudhury, meanwhile, moved a privilege motion against the minister for his remark.

"Under Rule-173 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, the undersigned intent to lodge a Privilege Motion against Shri Ratan Lal Nath, Hon'ble Member (Hon'ble Minister for Parliamentary Affairs) in regards to the "passing of most derogatory and racist remarks -- 'Jiten babu' has demonstrated his tribe," he said in a note to the speaker.

"This was not only derogatory and abusive, but racial against myself, my family and my community. It is a clear breach of privilege which has been committed by Minister Ratan Lal Nath while I was initiating my discussion on the Budget," it alleged.

