New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): In a bid to streamline the registration process, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has introduced Aadhar Authentication and eKYC to register for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra, one of the most significant pilgrimages in India, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a release on Wednesday.

It is aimed at reducing registration time and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims. With Aadhaar-based online registration, authorities can monitor pilgrim movements, prepare better to avoid overcrowding at temples, and improve weather-related information flow, especially in high-altitude regions.

The registration for the CharDham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025 started on March 20, and over 750,000 pilgrims have already availed Aadhaar-based online registration facility as of this morning, the release stated.

UIDAI has been hand holding innovative initiatives of states to improve ease of living for people. The registration portal (https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) and the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app are using this facility.

The move is expected to help curb duplicity of registration allowing more pilgrims the opportunity of carrying out the Yatra. Aadhaar-based digital verification is expected to make the registration process faster, and reduce paperwork. The offline registration at designated centers continues to be in practice too, the release added.

Aadhaar-linked registration can also help in better planning and management of accommodations, transport, food, and medical aid based on the actual number of registered pilgrims, leading to curbing wastage and shortages of resources. It can also be helpful in addressing emergency situation better as it can further improve coordination between pilgrims and authorities, the release said (ANI)

