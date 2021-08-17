Visulas from the site (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The police and fire brigade officials are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported so far, added Thane Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

