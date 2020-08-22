Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of 10,000 police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of Vinayak Chaturthi in Chennai on Saturday.

Police Commissioner M K Agarwal said that they held meetings with several organisations and they have assured them cooperation.

This year, social distancing norms due to COVID-19 have prevented people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

Tamil Nadu has 53,413 active cases and 6,340 deaths due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

