Chennai, October 16: As the festival of Diwali is around the corner, a Chennai-based businessman has decided to surprise his staff and colleagues by gifting them cars and bikes worth 1.2 crores as gifts.

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness. Diwali 2022: Tamil Nadu Firecracker Industry Jacks Up Prices of Products Ahead of the Festival.

While talking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal said that his staff is like his family and has worked with him through all ups and downs. "This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

