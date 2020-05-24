India News | Chennai Temperature Likely to Touch 40 Degree Celsius in Next Few Days: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Chennai will record its maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius in the next few days.

It has predicted the temperature to oscillate between 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in the upcoming days.

"Heatwave condition over some parts with a severe heatwave at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next 4 to 5 days," the IMD said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

According to the forecasting agency, Tamil Nadu had earlier witnessed rain and thunderstorm. Chennai is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius on May 30 and will witness cloudy sky in the next week. (ANI)

