Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel's petition to quash the cognizance order of the lower court related to a cheque bounce case in 2017.

The court of Justice SK Dwivedi heard the petition and after the hearing, dismissed the petition. Ameesha Patel had filed a petition in the High Court to quash the cognizance order of the lower court related to a cheque bounce case in 2017.

Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Harmu in the Ranchi district had filed a case of cheating against Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha Patel had allegedly invited Singh to invest money in a film. Singh had allegedly transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actress's bank account for making the film Desi Magic.

When he demanded money back as the film was not made, Patel gave him the cheque which bounced. (ANI)

