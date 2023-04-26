Dantewada, April 26: A total of 11 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada after an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur. Chhattisgarh Blast: 10 Policemen and One Civilian Killed in IED Attack in Dantewada During Anti-Naxal Operation.

Confirming the incident, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared." Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 10 Policemen Killed in Blast in Dantewada, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assures All Possible Help to CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel React on Maoist Attack in Dantewada

#WATCH | On reports of an IED attack by naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last… https://t.co/n1YV67sIoi pic.twitter.com/CC8Dj0uAca — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace", the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted. Further details are awaited.

