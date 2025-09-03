Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh administration has set up 27 relief camps to provide medical and food facilities for a total of 1102 flood-affected people in Dantewada, District Collector Kunal Dudawat said.

According to Collector Kunal Dudawat, a total of Rs 6.25 crore has been distributed as compensation till Monday.

"A total of 1102 people were affected in the flood, for whom 27 relief camps were built on the 27th August. Food, clothes, blankets and all other facilities are being provided in the relief camps," he told ANI.

He said, "It is being ensured that everyone gets relief. The damage was assessed by the Revenue Department teams from village to village. The property damage was assessed, and compensation is being distributed accordingly. As of Friday (August 29), compensation of Rs 1 crore 91 lakhs has been distributed. On Monday (September 1), compensation of Rs. 4.34 crore was distributed. All the revenue officers have been instructed to expedite the cases of compensation distribution so that it can be completed soon."

He said that a flood occurred in the district amid 118 mm of rainfall on August 26, while no loss of life has been reported till now.

Dudawat said, "On the night of 25-26th August, 118 mm of rain was recorded in Dantewada district on 26th, which was 10 per cent of the rainfall we have received till now, due to which excessive water came in all the rivers and drains of the district, resulting in floods."

"Rescue operations were started from 9 am and continued throughout the day in all rural areas. In the urban area, water started rising after 3:30 pm. Rescue operations continued throughout the night, with immediate arrangements made using boats and JCBs. The last person was rescued from the rural area at 3:30 am. There was no loss of life," he added.

He told ANI that the power supply has been restored in all the villages except one, while repair work for the damaged roads is underway.

"Twenty-six bridges and streams were damaged. Roads were damaged. Restoration work is underway. The connectivity of the district has been restored from Jagdalpur to Bijapur and the Barsur area. The power supply of a total of 87 villages was affected. Today, except for one village, power supply has been restored in the entire district," the DC said.

He added, "Internet and mobile facilities have also been restored... The intake well from which the city gets water was also damaged, so water is being supplied in the city through alternative arrangements by putting water in bore tanks."

The affected locals said that the floods were sudden and caused property damage.

A resident of Balpet village, Manju Thakur, told ANI, "The floods came on the 26th of August... We live near the riverbank. The floods were sudden and everyone was scared... This time the flood was terrible and ferocious. A lot of people have suffered losses. From the house to all the goods, everything has been destroyed. Everyone left to save their lives and shifted here."

Manju Thakur added that they have not received the compensation amount.

"We are getting help from the administration. From food to tea, water, and breakfast, everything is being provided. We got clothes, rags. But we lost the roof above our heads... We haven't received any compensation yet... The collector, SDM, SDO and the Sarpanch are coming and speaking to us. Sarpanch has done a lot for us," she said.

Another local, Sitaram Thakur said, "Our house was on the riverbank. In the morning, there were no signs of the flood. Later, when I was elsewhere, my family members called and informed me that there had been floods. The officials of the Dantewada district administration also reached. There were four feet of water in our houses. We escaped through the fields."

He lauded the administration's relief efforts and demanded restoration of their houses and roads.

"The administration brought us here (the relief camp). The houses that are swept away and the ones that are remaining are all made of mud. We hope the government looks into it... The road leading to our village is also damaged. The administration has provided us with good facilities in the relief camps. Food and water facilities are good here," he said.

Urmila Thakur said that they lost their houses, and having a "kutcha" house means that it can get washed away in floods again.

She told ANI, "There was a sudden flood in our village on the 26th... The water started to rise, so everyone left their homes empty-handed. No one could collect their belongings or documents. Our house was also lost. Currently, we don't have a place to live, so we are staying here."

"The administration is helping us; they are giving us Rs 1,20,000, but with that, our house will not be built. The foundation will remain kutcha, which means our houses can get flooded again... We request them to increase the amount of compensation," she added.

She added that the Sarpanch and the administration have provided them with food and accommodation.

Urmila Thakur said, "Here, all the facilities have been provided to us by our Sarpanch ma'am; they have provided us with accommodation, food and water. Medical facilities are also available. We are also given clothes to wear, as we could not even bring clothes."

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the flood situation in Bastar and Dantewada amid heavy rainfall.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday acknowledged the loss of life due to the flood in Dantewada and other cities.

The Chief Minister told reporters, "A meeting was held with Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation that had arisen in Bastar due to heavy rainfall recently. Water had entered Dantewada and several cities. Due to which, some loss of lives has also occurred." (ANI)

