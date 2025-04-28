Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 28 (ANI): As many as 24 Naxalites, including 14 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 28.50 lakhs, surrendered before the police on Monday, the Bijapur Police said.

"Today (April 28), 14 Naxalites with a total reward of Rs 28.50 lakh surrendered, and a total of 24 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur," Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Governa said.

Also Read | Padma Bhushan Awards 2025: Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas Conferred With Honours by President Droupadi Murmu (See Pics and Videos).

Since 1st January 2025, 213 Naxalites involved in several incidents have been arrested, 203 Naxalites have surrendered, and a total of 90 Naxalites have been killed in different encounters in the district, he added.

All the Naxalites who surrendered and joined the mainstream of society were given a cheque of Rs 50,000 each as an incentive.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu for Contributions to Cinema and Sports (Watch Video).

On Sunday, the District Reserve Guard recovered a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) and other Naxalite-related dumps from the forest of Salhebhat in Chhattisgarh.

SP Dhamtari Suraj Singh Parihar said that a number of pipe bombs, cooker bombs, tiffin bombs, and other IED bombs were recovered from the forest area under Khallari police station's limits in Mahasamund district.

On Saturday, two security personnel sustained minor injuries in separate incidents involving IED blasts in the Bijapur district of the State.

The first incident occurred on the night of April 24, when an STF (Special Task Force) Jawan suffered a sprain to his ankle due to the impact of an IED explosion. A second blast took place on April 26, in which a DRG (District Reserve Guard) Jawan sustained minor injuries.

Police officials have stated that both jawans are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment. They are expected to recover quickly and return to active duty soon.

Since December 3, 2023, after the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down 365 cadres in separate encounters and arrested 1382 Naxals. Moreover, impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, 2306 cadres have quit the red movement to join the mainstream of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)