Raipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 84,234 after 2,617 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while 19 deaths took the toll to 664, an official said.

The day also saw the discharge of 1,176 people from various hospitals post recovery while 513 completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 46,081.

The state now has 37,489 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 780 new cases, Durg 323, Rajnandgaon 196 and Mahasamund 184, and fresh cases include four persons who came from other states, he said.

Among the 19 deaths, five took place on on Saturday, 13 on Friday and one on September 17, he said.

With 26,899 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 310 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 84,234, new cases 2,617, deaths 664, recovered 46,081, active cases 37,489, people tested so far 9,18,455.

