Bilaspur, Feb 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was strangled to death in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after being kidnapped allegedly by his neighbour and two others, who demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom even though they had already killed the teen, police said on Monday.

The main accused, Abhishek Dan, took the boy, a resident of Dipupura locality in Taarbahar, along with him on Sunday evening saying he will introduce him to a girl for friendship, and they were joined by two more accused, identified as Sahil Khan and Ravi Khande, said Bilaspurt Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur.

"Dan, Khan and Khande took the boy to a poultry farm in nearby Ramtala village.They strangled him with a leather belt, packed the corpse in a plastic bag and dumped it in a drain pipe near Ranigaon village on Bilaspur-Ratanpur highway," The SP said.

Later that night, Dan called the boy's father with the deceased's phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, after which the family contacted Taarbahar police, Mathur said.

"Based on the call details of the victim's phone, Dan was questioned. He confessed to the crime along with his two associates. All three have been arrested, and the corpse, the leather belt as well as a motorcycle used in the crime have been seized," she said.

The questioning of the accused has revealed they hatched this plan as the victim had recently told them his father, an automobile dealer, had struck a big deal involving a sizable amount of money, the SP said.

Dan, a bouncer with a private hospital, killed the boy as he feared the latter would reveal his name once he is released after the ransom amount was received, Mathur added.

