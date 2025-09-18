Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Voicing her opposition to alleged religious conversion, Bhawna Bohra, BJP MLA from Pandariya constituency, organised a 'Ghar Wapsi Ceremony' claiming that she had facilitate the return of 70 persons to Hindu religion in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh.

MLA Bhawna Bohra and described the step as a significant step against religious conversion. The event was organised as a part of Sewa Diwas at Special Backward Tribe Hostel Grounds in Kui-Kukdur. On the occasion, the MLA performed a ceremonial washing of the feet of the returning individuals as a mark of honour and welcome. The participants came from villages including Jhoomar, Bohil, Agarpani, Neur, and Chhindidih.

In a post on X, MLA Bohra stated, "On the occasion of Seva Divas, at the cultural pride honor and felicitation ceremony organized at the Special Backward Tribe Hostel Ground, Kui-Kukdur, the feet of 70 people from the tribal community of villages Jhoomar, Bohil, Agarpaani, Neur, and Chhindidih, who returned to their roots, were washed, honored, and welcomed. Under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Dev Sai ji, the efforts made for the preservation of the culture and heritage of the tribal community have resulted in 70 tribal brothers and sisters from the Pandariya Assembly adopting their original religion."

The MLA emphasised that these efforts aim to uplift tribal communities and bring them into the mainstream while respecting and preserving their unique identity.

Terming the move a stand against forced religious conversion, MLA Bhawna Bohra stressed that Ghar Wapsi is not just about religion; it is a cultural and spiritual awakening.

Cautioning about the influence of foreign-funded NGOs and missionary organisations allegedly targeting tribal populations through inducements and misinformation, the MLA called such acts a direct threat to tribal identity and their cultural heritage.

Speaking about legal measures to prevent forceful conversion or through inducement, the MLA said that the government is working in this direction to bring an anti-conversion law, and it is going to protect tribal communities from coercive, manipulative, or deceptive practices.

"This is not just about faith, it is about identity, culture and preservation of our ancient heritage," she said, adding that it is our duty to protect tribal tradition, which upholds the balance of water, forest and land. (ANI)

