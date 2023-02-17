Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 17 (ANI): For the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, Millet Carnival is being organised in the state capital Raipur to promote cultivation and consumption of these grains.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the three-day-long carnival at Subhash Station wherein a total of 49 stalls have been established.

"Millets are very rich in fibres and minerals. To include millets into their regular diet and to highlight the importance of these grains, the three-day long carnival is being organised."Baghel said

Of 49 stalls, 25 stalls belonged to Chhattisgarh.

On the occasion, the CM was accompanied by the state's Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and experts arrived here from other states.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, CM Baghel said,

On being asked about his reaction to the Supreme Court's observation that the Governor should not get involved in politics, Baghel said that what happened in Chhattisgarh, the governor stuck all the bills here. She (former governor Anusuiya Uikey) neither signed the bill, which was passed in the assembly, nor returned it, instead she started asking questions from the state government.

Commenting on the alleged Twitter war, Baghel has said Ajay Chandrakar is the main spokesperson of BJP here but not getting the opportunity while no one accompanies former CM Raman Singh, therefore he called the media and signally chair the press conference. Calling the media persons and talking to them, he is also continuously active on Twitter.

Baghel further said, "I have to say this to Raman Singh that he had formed a commission regarding Jhiram Valley incident and the report was handed over to the Governor after the inquiry, but we did not get that copy. The then judge under whom the commission was constituted went on to become the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh."

CM Baghel also termed the report as incomplete.

Along with Raman Singh, Dharamlal Kaushik always files PILs in Jhiram Valley case, he alleged Baghel, adding that they put a stay to that too by filing a PIL, then who is obstructing the case.

The CM further said that they formed a committee against which NIA went to the court while Kaushik filed a PIL against the commission. He also filed a PIL in the NAN (Civil Supplies Corporation) scam.

Questioning the success rate of ED cases, Baghel alleged, "BJP is misusing ED to threaten (their opposition). The Chhattisgarh Government is doing a good job and they are trying to defame it. Raman Singh is also indulged in it. It's been four years that ED is probing the NAN scam, but yet to ascertain who is CM Sir and CM Mam The BJP-led government at the centre is misusing ED and IT."

Criticising BJP sharply for their state-wide 'Chakka Jam' (road blockage), Baghel said why they were troubling common people, if they wanted to attract the attention of the government, they could gherao tehsil office, SDM office and the office of district collector. (ANI)

