Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated 23 new tehsils in 15 districts of the state and said that the move would improve revenue administration and accelerate the development works.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, he said that common people would be able to access administration facilities more conveniently.

"Besides, farmers and beneficiaries of public welfare schemes would be able to avail better services," he said.

The Chief Minister also approved the construction of official buildings for 23 new tehsils and four old tehsils. He also announced sanction of one vehicle for each of these districts.

Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 19.20 crore for construction of official buildings for 27 new-formed tehsils and Rs one crore 75 lakh for vehicles for these tehsil offices.

Each of the tehsil offices would be constructed at the cost of Rs 71.12 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakhs would be sanctioned to each of the offices for purchasing a vehicle.

These include the formation of two new tehsils Kharora and Gobra Navapara in Raipur district, one new tehsil Bhakhar in Dhamtari district, two new tehsils Bori and Bhilai-3 in Durg district, one new tehsil Gandai in Rajnandgaon district, Arjunda tehsil in Balod district, Sakri, Ratanpur and Belgahna tehsils in Bilaspur district.

Others are Lalpur thana tehsil in Mungeli district, Saragaon, Bamhnidih and Baradwar tehsils in Janjgir-Champa district, Darri and Hardibazar tehsils in Korba district, Darima tehsil in Sarguja district, Ramchandrapur and Samri tehsil in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district, Kolhari tehsil in Koriya district, Latori tehsil in Surajpur district, Sanna tehsil in Jashpur district, and Gaadiras tehsil in Sukma district.

In his address, the Chief Minister mentioned that new district Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and 25 new tehsils were announced on August 15, 2019.

He requested people of the state to purchase diyas, idols, and materials used in puja from local vendors and craftsmen. He appealed them to buy goods and food items manufactured by the self-help groups, as this would empower the economy of the state.

The Chief Minister told that all kinds of market charges have been waived off for the traditional vendors. (ANI)

